Brandon Moreno Mocks ‘Ugly A—hole’ Deiveson Figueiredo Ahead Of Title Fight Rematch: ‘He’s Not Very Smart’

Things were relatively friendly between UFC Flyweight champ Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno, before their first contest. However that is not the case ahead of their much anticipated rematch at UFC 263.

Both Figueiredo and Moreno were making lightning quick turnarounds when they faced each other at UFC 256 in November. They were each coming off of their own impressive wins, less than a month prior, but decided to help the UFC fill a main event slot and face each other.

This fight, for the 125lb belt, was an exciting back and forth affair, that ultimately ended in a majority draw. So naturally, they will be running it back to determine who is the better man.

Brandon Moreno Rips Deiveson Figueiredo

The first time Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno squared off, they were both fairly cordial. This has not be the case for their rematch though, as the champ has been talking his fair share of trash before this second fight.

Speaking in a recent interview, Brandon got his chance to fire back at Figueiredo. Here he tore into the champ for his comments, completely roasting his Brazilian rival.

“(Figueiredo’s) not really smart to be honest. I know he felt my power, but after the fight he started to talk a lot of trash and (give) excuses like ‘Oh I was sick in the fight, and that’s why that happened. This next one, I’ll knock him out or submit him,’ and started to talk s—t,” Moreno said. “I told you, the guy’s not really smart. He’s an a—hole, and it’s fine. I don’t care. He’s ugly, man the guy’s so ugly. My goodness, I can’t believe it. He’s not really smart. “He’s tried to put attention on himself and it’s fine,” Moreno added. “He wants to make some money, he wants to be the next Conor McGregor. But it’s fine, I don’t really care. I just want to get the title, that’s it.”

Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo will have the chance to settle their beef at UFC 263, on June 12th. It will be a great fight, and well worth the watch.