Deiveson Figueiredo Wants to “Take Brandon Moreno’s” Head Off in Rematch, Hopefully in Brazil

Previously, Deiveson Figueiredo was seemingly over the idea of a rematch against Brandon Moreno. Instead, Figueiredo called for a super fight against the now-retired former UFC double champion Henry Cejudo. However, now Deiveson seems to want the Moreno rematch. Furthermore, he wants it in his home country of Brazil.

Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno fought in an instant classic at UFC 256. Both men laid it all on the line, fighting to one of the closest majority draws in the history of the sport (48–46, 47–47, 47–47). In the eyes of a group of fans, Moreno could have easily left the UFC Apex Center that night with UFC gold. Which, is why virtually everybody is in a favor of a rematch between both warriors.

Figueiredo on Moreno Rematch in Brazil

Instead of welcoming the rematch, Figueiredo called for a fight against Henry Cejudo. After Moreno expressed his frustrations of the decision on social media, “Figs” seemingly had a change of heart. Speaking with the media, Figueiredo explained that he wants to bring Moreno’s head to Brazil.

“I went in there just to play (the first time they fought). But the next time, I’m gonna take Brandon Moreno’s head out (off). Bring his head to Brazil,” said Figueiredo. His translator then added, “He’s so pissed off with Brandon Moreno. He said that he talks a lot and lies about him (Deiveson). He didn’t show skills, he was in the hospital twice that Friday.”

Choosing a Date

Figueiredo noted that since their first fight, he’s changed gyms. Previously, his old gym didn’t even have an octagon. Now, his new gym that is being built in his hometown will feature a training octagon as well as a With so many moving parts, his translator shared that Deiveson wants to have the rematch in July.

Are fans excited to see the rematch between the champ and Moreno in Brazil?