UFC 260 Weigh-Ins: Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou Set For Title Fight Main Event

This weekend sees the heavyweight title up for grabs, as Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou rematch at UFC 260. This is the results from Friday’s early weigh-ins.

This weekend’s UFC event sees a main event rematch of epic proportions, as Stipe Miocic looks to defend his heavyweight title against Francis Ngannou. If successful, Stipe will repeat his 2018 win over the Francis, in which he won by a fairly one-sided decision.

The co-main event sees former welterweight champ Tyron Woodley in a do-or-die situation as he takes on Vicente Luque. Unfortunately. the event lost several fights to COVID-19, particularly the featherweight title fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega, which was supposed to be the original co-main event.

UFC 260 Weigh-In Results

As always, before the fighters can throw down Saturday night, they are required to fight the scales. This week’s early weigh-ins saw 20 athletes attempt to hit their marks, so that they can compete the following night.

Both main eventers came in under the heavyweight limit, with Ngannou outweighing Miocic by a plodding 29lb. This was a contrast to last week’s event, which saw a fighter pass out while trying to weigh in.

Two fighters missed weight, as Fabio Cherant came in a half pound over the light heavyweight limit, and Jared Gooden was a half pound heavy for welterweight. Both men will be given an hour to cut the remaining weight, provided doctors allow it.

Below are the full weigh-in results for UFC 260:

Main Card (PPV, 10pm EST/7pm PST)

Stipe Miocic (234lb) vs Francis Ngannou (263lb)

Tyron Woodley (171lb) vs Vicente Luque (170.5lb)

Sean O’Malley (136lb) vs Thomas Almeida (136lb)

Gillian Robertson (125.5lb) vs Miranda Maverick (126lb)

Jamie Mullarkey (155.5lb) vs Kharma Worthy (155.5lb)

Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+, 8pm EST/5pm PST)

Alonzo Menifield (205lb) vs Fabio Cherant ( 206.5lb )

) Jared Gooden ( 171.5lb ) vs Abubakar Nurmagomedov (170.5lb)

) vs Abubakar Nurmagomedov (170.5lb) Modestas Bukauskas (205.5lb) vs Michal Oleksiejczuk (206lb)

Shane Young (145.5lb) vs Omar Morales (146lb)

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass, 7:30pm EST/4:30pm PST)

Marc-Andre Barriault (185lb) vs Abu Azaitar (185.5lb)

Weigh-In Highlights and Faceoffs

⚖️ = 234lbs@StipeMiocic weighs in 1lb heavier than for his final fight against Daniel Cormier and 12 lbs lighter than his first fight against Francis Ngannou.#UFC260 | Saturday | BT Sport 2 HD pic.twitter.com/yVaKxs3zMA — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) March 26, 2021

⚖️ = 263lbs@Francis_Ngannou comes in at exactly the same weight as his first meeting with Stipe Miocic. 29lbs heavier than the champ!#UFC260 | Saturday | BT Sport 2 HD pic.twitter.com/RSTeWMonnb — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) March 26, 2021

⚖️ = 171lbs The former welterweight champ, Tyron Woodley, hits the scales at #UFC260! pic.twitter.com/aTZtSlnGOm — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) March 26, 2021

⚖️ = 170.5lbs Vicente Luque makes weight for the #UFC260 co-main event. Can he pile the misery on Tyron Woodley? pic.twitter.com/1tnALVkbGL — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) March 26, 2021

⚖️ = 136lbs The next episode of the Suga Show is here! Can @SugaSeanMMA bounce back at #UFC260? pic.twitter.com/NQxxr2HFbT — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) March 26, 2021

NO PESO! 🇧🇷 @ThomasalmeidaCB está confirmado no duelo contra Sean O'Malley no #UFC260 neste sábado (27), AO VIVO no @canalCombate, a partir das 20h30. pic.twitter.com/A3H1jxIbq7 — UFC Brasil (@UFCBrasil) March 26, 2021