Julija Stoliarenko Reveals She Made Weight Too Early Which Led To Her Fainting Twice At UFC Vegas 22 Weigh-ins

A scary incident involving Julija Stoliarenko took place during the UFC Vegas 22 weigh-ins on Friday.

Stoliarenko was getting ready to weigh in ahead of her women’s bantamweight fight with Julia Avila only to collapse a few seconds after stepping on the scale.

After being attended to and consulted shortly afterwards, the 27-year-old stepped up on the scale again only to collapse soon after once more.

It was at that point that a stretcher was called for as Stoliarenko was stretchered out of the premises.

Full Julija Stoliarenko weigh-in video, courtesy of @mmajunkie. Extremely scary. I’ve asked why she was allowed to weigh in again after fainting the first time. pic.twitter.com/dAWEE8DcM8 — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) March 19, 2021

Stoliarenko Fight With Avila Off

Unsurprisingly, the fight was canceled soon after. The Nevada State Athletic Commission declined a request for comment from MMA Junkie.

Avila — who has had her fair share of bad luck with fights getting called off — wished Stoliarenko a speedy recovery.

“Speedy recovery fellow Julia,” Avila wrote on Twitter. “Your health comes first, hopefully we see each other at another date. Prayers sister.”

Speedy recovery fellow Julia. Your health comes first, hopefully we see each other at another date. Prayers sister. 🐼💜 https://t.co/hppjJ6IrkT — Julia Avila (@RagingPandaMMA) March 19, 2021

Stoliarenko was looking to return to the win column after getting outpointed by Yana Kunitskaya in her UFC debut back in August.

Avila was looking to do the same following her first UFC defeat in September when she was outpointed by Sijara Eubanks.

UPDATE:

Stoliarenko has since released a video explaining the reasons for her fainting twice.

She claimed she actually shed the weight too quickly which meant she had to stay up with no food or water for four hours.

However, she feels great now and claims she would have been fine to compete.