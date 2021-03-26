Tyron Woodley: I Will Be ‘Champion Of The World’ By The End Of 2021

It has been a tough run for Tyron Woodley over the last couple of years. However he plans on getting a win on Saturday night, and become the champ again before the year’s end.

Heading into this weekend’s UFC 260 bout against Vicente Luque, Woodley is not just riding a three-fight losing streak, since forfeiting the belt to Kamaru Usman. He has also not officially won a single round in those three bouts, dropping fourteen and a half rounds in a row.

With this skid being as severe as it has been, many feel that T-Wood is in a bit of a do-or-die situation this weekend. Some have even pondered that another loss could lead to the former welterweight champ either retiring or being cut by the UFC.

Kamaru Usman Never Beat Tyron Woodley

The first part of the losing skid that Tyron Woodley is on, was when he dropped his welterweight title to Kamaru Usman. However T-Wood does not believe that he actually lost that fight.

Speaking in a recent interview, Tyron said that he just felt like he did not show up, and that he could KO the version of himself that fought Usman. So since Kamaru did not finish him, he feels like he could do better in a rematch.

“I feel like Usman never beat me, I beat myself. I feel like I didn’t show up that day, and the way that I looked, looking back at the fight, the version of Tyron that you guys know to see, the dominant one, the explosive one, had I fought that version of Tyron, I would’ve knocked him out in the first round. Usman couldn’t do it,” Woodley said.

Previewing Vicente Luque Fight

Now Tyron Woodley is looking to get back on track against Vicente Luque. That said, he is aware that this is not going to be an easy fight, but he does see Vicente as a good stylistic matchup.

“I think it’s a good style matchup. I think it’s a good opportunity to go against a high level striker, and remind people of who I am and what I’ve done, and what I bring to the table in the sport of mixed martial arts,” Tyron said. “I feel like I’ve been training really hard. I’e been working a lot on mindset, and thinking about each position being violent, being dangerous, being position, but also giving my opportunities to scramble. “So I don’t know if I need to bring new things to the table. I just think I need to use what I have, and sometimes we have not seen me use those things.”

As far as what is next for Tyron Woodley, if he beats Vicente Luque, he has some big plans to end the year. In fact, he believes that by the end of the year, the belt will be around his waist again.

“(By the end of 2021, I am) champion of the world. I gotta get back . It’s rightfully mine and I gotta get back to it.”

Tyron Woodley seemingly has a long road to get back to the title. The first step of that comes this weekend, when he faces Vicente Luque at UFC 260.