UFC 258 Weigh-Ins: Kamaru Usman, Gilbert Burns Make The Mark For Welterweight Title Fight

The welterweight title is on the line when UFC 258 goes down at the Apex Center in Las Vegas, this weekend. This is the results of Friday’s early weigh-ins for this pay-per-view event.

The main event of this weekend’s UFC card features welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, looking to earn his third title defense. Trying to spoil the party is former training partner and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu ace Gilbert Burns, in his first bid for championship gold.

In the co-main event, Maycee Barber is hoping to rebound from the first loss of her professional career when she squares up against fellow rising prospect Alexa Grasso. Also featured on the card are the likes of Kelvin Gastelum, Iain Heinisch, and many more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ufc (@ufc)

UFC 258 Weigh-In Results

As always, before UFC 258 can go down, the fighters must first take the scales on Friday to make weight. All 24 fighters stepping foot in the Octagon stepped on the scales Friday morning, looking to make their respective marks.

The prelim bout between Andre Ewell and Chris Gutierrez is taking place at a 140lb catchweight. Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns made weight for their championship bout, as did every other fighter competing on Saturday night.

Below are the full weigh-in results for UFC 258:

Main Card (PPV, 10pm EST/7pm PST)

Kamaru Usman (170lb) vs Gilbert Burns (170lb)

Maycee Barber (126lb) vs Alexa Grasso (125.5lb)

Kelvin Gastelum (186lb) vs Iain Heinisch (185.5lb)

Jim Miller (155.5lb) vs Bobby Green (156lb)

Maki Pitolo (185lb) vs Julian Marquez (185lb)

Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+ 8pm EST/5pm PST)

Rodolfo Vieira (186lb) vs Anthony Hernandez (186lb)

Belal Muhammad (169.5lb) vs Dhiego Lima (171lb)

Polyana Viana (116lb) vs Mallory Martin (115.5lb)

Andre Ewell (138.5lb) vs Chris Gutierrez (140lb) (140lb catchweight bout)

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass, 6:30pm EST/3:30pm PST)

Ricky Simon (145.5lb) vs Brian Kelleher (145.5lb)

Gabriel Green (169.5lb) vs Phillip Rowe (171lb)

Gillian Robertson (125.5lb) vs Miranda Maverick (125.5lb)

Weigh-In Highlights and Faceoffs

⚖️ = 170lbs Second time lucky! @Usman84kg hits championship weight after removing his mask. Small scare for the Champ 😅 Bring on #UFC258! pic.twitter.com/wRmzFVlWKq — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) February 12, 2021

⚖️ = 170lbs Straight from his nap, @GilbertDurinho makes Championship weight! We've got a title fight 💪 Can't wait for #UFC258 🔥 pic.twitter.com/a478UtIRqj — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) February 12, 2021

⚖️ = 126lbs Maycee Barber hits the scales after a year out! The Future is back 🔥 pic.twitter.com/LD2xVMbCdz — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) February 12, 2021

⚖️ = 125.5lbs Alexa Grasso is good to go in the #UFC258 co-main event! pic.twitter.com/oHdNmp5pyM — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) February 12, 2021

⚖️ = 186lbs@KelvinGastelum makes weight! Can he get back on track at #UFC258? pic.twitter.com/APpAvIfvrn — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) February 12, 2021

⚖️ = 185.5lbs Ian Heinisch makes middleweight. Can he make it four losses on the bounce for Kelvin Gastelum at #UFC258? pic.twitter.com/MdgCAkqpvh — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) February 12, 2021