(video) Gilbert Burns Speaks on Having Full Camp and Healthy Weight Cut for Kamaru Usman Fight

Gilbert Burns newly admitted that preparing for Karmaru Usman is the first time that he’s had a full training camp for a welterweight fight. During a recent interview, Burns explained the advantages of having a full camp to prepare for his title fight. Plus, he spoke about the weight cut preparing for the fight.

Gilbert Burns was on a roll in the last calendar year of his UFC career until he was sidelined with COVID-19. The virus ultimately snatched away Burn’s chances of fighting Kamaru Usman for the UFC welterweight title. At first, Gilbert was devastated that his title chances slipped away. However, now Burns believes that being sick from the virus was a blessing, or else he would have tried to fight anyway.

Burns on Full Camp and Weight Cut

Now, Burns will get his chance to face Usman at UFC 258. Burns spoke with TSN about the matchup, as well as his preparation leading up to the event.

Talking to @aaronbronsteter, Gilbert Burns discusses the advantages of having a full camp and easy weight cut ahead of his welterweight title shot at #UFC258 (Prelims Saturday at 8pm et on TSN5): https://t.co/04yggqbsA7 pic.twitter.com/Y6uoXI96h5 — SportsCentre (@SportsCentre) February 10, 2021

“This is (the first time at welterweight) I had a full camp. 8 weeks and I’m feeling very good about this one,” said Burns. “All my lightweight performances, I’ve had a full camp. This time at welterweight, I don’t need to worry so much about (the) weight cut. “

Next, Gilbert began to speak about the strategy that he’s implemented in the camp. Especially because he and his team understand Usman’s game due to being teammates with each other.

“My coaches and teammates know his strengths. So yeah, it’s great to be ready and I don’t need to worry about dieting. Just training, getting better and working (in) different situations.”

UFC 258

UFC 258 takes place on February 13, 2021, at the UFC’s Apex Center. The Welterweight title fight between Usman and Burns will serve as the main event of the evening. Early prelims begin at 6:30 pm EST, with the event being available to stream on Fight Pass.