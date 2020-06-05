This weekend sparks the UFC’s second card since returning to Las Vegas. This is the full weigh in results for UFC 250.

UFC 250 is set to go down this Saturday, June 6th, live on Pay-Per-View. It will be taking place inside the UFC’s Apex Center, with no fans in attendance. Sitting atop the bill, is UFC champ-champ Amanda Nunes, looking to defend her featherweight strap against Felicia Spencer.

Earlier today, the fighters took to the scales to weigh in for this event. All 24 fighters showed up, hitting their marks for their respective bouts. Below are the entire results from Friday’s early weigh ins.

Main Card (PPV, 10 p.m. EST)

Amanda Nunes (145lb) vs Felicia Spencer (144.5lb) [Women’s Featherweight Title Fight]

Raphael Assuncao (136lb) vs Cody Garbrandt (136lb)

Cory Sandhagen (135.5lb) vs Aljamain Sterling (136lb)

Neil Magny (171lb) vs Anthony Rocco Martin (170.5lb)

Sean O’Malley (136lb) vs Eddie Wineland (136lb)

Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+, 8pm EST)

Alex Caceres (146lb) vs Chase Hooper (145.5lb)

Ian Heinisch (185.5lb) vs Gerald Meerschaert (185.5lb)

Brian Kelleher (146lb) vs Cody Stamann (145.5lb)

Charles Byrd (184.5lb) vs Maki Pitolo (185.5lb)

Early Prelims (Fight Pass/ESPN+ 6pm EST)

Jussier Formiga (126lb) vs Alex Perez (126lb)

Devin Clark (205.5lb) vs Alonzo Menifield (205lb)

Herbert Burns (149.5lb) vs Evan Dunham (149.5lb) [150lb catchweight fight]

Check out the highlights below:

UFC 250 may not be the deepest card that we have seen during the current era of complicated fight cards. However there is a lot to enjoy about the event, and some interesting names on the card. Not to mention it is always fun to see arguably the greatest female fighter of all time in action.

Which fight are you looking forward to the most this weekend?