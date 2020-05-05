Report: Amanda Nunes vs. Felicia Spencer Moving To June 6 UFC Card

Nunes To Defend 145-Pound Title In June

The women’s featherweight title bout between current champion Amanda Nunes and Felicia Spencer will be taking place next month.

The contest was originally scheduled as the co-main event of UFC 250 which was to take place this weekend in Sao Paulo, Brazil. It was then slated to go ahead on the newly-rescheduled UFC 249 card taking place on the same date in Jacksonville, Florida.

However, Nunes would pull out due to unsuitable training conditions amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as well as a minor injury. She won’t be out for long, though, as ESPN’s Ariel Helwani is reporting that the bout with Spencer will be moving to the UFC’s June 6 card.

There is no word on the location of the event or whether Nunes vs. Spencer will serve as the headliner.

“The Amanda Nunes vs. Felicia Spencer UFC women’s featherweight title fight is officially moving to June 6, per sources. Location TBD. Also TBD whether it will serve as the main event.”

UFC 251 was originally slated to take place on June 6. However, that card — set for Perth, Australia — has now been indefinitely postponed.

Nunes is on a 10-fight winning streak and is coming off a unanimous decision win over Germaine de Randamie in December. This will be her first defense of the featherweight title since winning it in December 2018.

Spencer, meanwhile, is coming off a TKO win over Zarah Fairn Dos Santos and will be looking to become champion in her first attempt. She is 2-1 with the UFC since making her promotional debut last year.