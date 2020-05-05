UFC 249 Fighters WILL be Tested for COVID-19 Before the Event Begins

UFC 249 Fighters to Be Tested for COVID-19 Prior to the Event

Better late than never, right? Especially when it comes to medical attention. For months, mixed martial arts fighters and fans have wondered about the elephant in the room. Why is the UFC in such a rush getting back to business and putting on events? And, how important is the fighter’s safety to the organization? When originally asked about COVID-19 testing for the fighters, UFC President Dana White was silent. However, now Dana and the UFC says that COVID-19 testing will take place before UFC 249, which is less than a week away.

The exact details of the testing have yet to be revealed. So, it’s still unclear about the regulations of the test. When the test will happen, how many times, and how long it takes to get the results are all question marks. All that we know now, is that the UFC P.I sent an e-mail out to the fighters regarding the testing.

UFC Performance Institute

Details of E-mail Sent to UFC 249 Fighters in Regards to Covid-19 Testing

MMA Junkie was able to obtain the letter that was sent. The email contains information on fight week meals, social distancing, medical treatment, and more. Here’s what was said when it comes to COVID-19 testing:

“Upon completion of the UFC Medical Team administered COVID-19 test,” it reads, “the UFCPI Performance Dietitian will conduct a fight week screen that includes but isn’t limited to weight, nutritional status, food allergies or intolerances, and weight cut tactics.” (via MMA Junkie)

Furthermore, the e-mail stated that the UFC fighters would receive a diagnostic swab coronavirus test, as well as an antibody test.

Conducting UFC 249

Although many details of the testing aren’t clear, the UFC seems to be doing it’s part when it comes to fighter safety. At least as much as they possibly can. But, many fans are still worried that the promotion is rushing back too quickly to host events.

Should the UFC be hosting events? Or, should they wait for the spread of the virus to slow down?