John Oliver Takes Aim At ‘F—king Moron’ Joe Rogan Over Anti-Vax Comments

A lot of people were not happy with the remarks from Joe Rogan about not needing to take the COVID-19 vaccine if you are young and healthy. Now he has sparked the ire of Dana White’s favorite comedic news show host John Oliver.

This is not the first time that Oliver has spoken out against someone related the UFC. He previously made some comments about Dana White and the UFC’s desire to put on fights during the early part of the pandemic, leading to a hilarious back and forth between the two.

Now he is taking aim at Joe Rogan, for making comments about how people that are young and healthy should not get vaccinated against the novel virus. Although it is worth noting that he has since walked back those remarks a bit.

John Oliver Tells People To Stop Listening To Joe Rogan

In his most recent episode of Last Week Tonight, John Oliver discussed the myths and concerns surrounding the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines. Given the magnitude of Joe Rogan’s following, it makes sense that John would be unhappy to hear his opinion on the vaccines.

Speaking at about three minutes in the video below, John took aim at Joe for making these comments. Moreover, he begged people to stop listening to someone who is a self-proclaimed idiot, especially about these important matters.

“If you’re thinking, ‘Yeah, I’m not sure I’ll need it. Joe Rogan says I’m probably fine,’ it is true, you might not get seriously sick from COVID, or indeed sick at all, but you could still inadvertently pass it to someone who could then die…” Oliver said. “Stop listening to what Joe Rogan tells you, he’s a ‘f—king moron,’ and those are his words, not mine.”

The fact of the matter is, John Oliver is just quoting Joe Rogan’s own words when he calls Joe a moron. So if you are still taking your medical advice from this comedian, commentator, and podcast host, you should probably reevaluate your ways of thinking.