Dana White Defends Joe Rogan’s Treatment For COVID-19: ‘Medicine That Absolutely Works, They’re Keeping From Us’

Dana White might not be a doctor, but he has a firm stance when it comes to COVID-19.

White vs. COVID-19

The pandemic has taken the world by storm, infecting millions across the globe. The virus would have its impact on sports as well. However, the UFC would be one of the first promotions to overcome the adversity. It would be led by UFC President Dana White through the fire.

White wouldn’t let COVID-19 stop his business, nor himself and his family whenever they got infected. White would take matters into his own hands, following a COVID-19 treatment created by UFC commentator and comedian Joe Rogan. The treatment would include the ‘off-label use’ of ivermectin and monoclonal antibodies, which went against FDA warnings.

White and his family would supposedly recover fast from COVID-19 after following Rogan’s ‘practices’. This wouldn’t stop a coalition of 300 medical professionals and educators from trying to label Rogan and his Spotify podcast as ‘misinformation’.

Dana Dives In

The UFC boss provided some insight on the specifics of the said COVID-19 treatment, when asked about Rogan’s situation.

“Well, how about this, ever since I came out and said what I did, it’s almost impossible to get monoclonal antibodies.” White said the UFC Vegas 46 post-fight presser. “They’re making it so you can’t get them. Medicine that absolutely works, they’re keeping from us,” “I don’t want to get too political and start getting into all this s**t, but ivermectin and monoclonal antibodies have been around for a long time. Now all of a sudden you can’t dig them up to save your life, the doctors won’t give them to you.”

Continuing On

With this DIY treatment becoming more and more popular, doctors are starting to restrict the use of these items altogether. White would get his treatment last December, before the medical industry starting ‘pulling the plug’.

“Even when I did it here in Vegas, when I had [Covid-19] right before Christmas, I made one phone call and I was able to get it done. And that’s not some rich famous guy s**t – anybody could’ve called and got it back then.

“Now Rogan’s been talking about it and I went crazy talking about it, you can’t get those things to save your life now, literally. It’s disgusting [that you can’t discuss other treatment options]. It’s one of the craziest things I’ve ever witnessed in my life. And we’re not talking about experimental drugs or things – this stuff has been around. Ivermectin, the guy won a Nobel Peace Prize.”

White Responds To A Critic

As White continued his rant, one reporter in the crowd would interrupt him. They would repeatedly ask White: “Are you a doctor? Are you a doctor? I just asked a question, are you a doctor?”

It wouldn’t take long for White to unload his verbal ammo on the journalist.

“There you go, here he comes,” White replied. “No [I’m not a doctor], but I took them and they both worked for me, so why shouldn’t I be able to take them again? Or other people?”

The reporter got cold feet in the moment and wouldn’t respond to White after his initial question.

“No, come on, dive in,” White added. “You want to know what’s scary? Bet I can get some f**king pain pills quicker than I can get monoclonal antibodies. Not maybe, that is a fact. They f**king hand out pain pills like they’re tic tacs.

“Monoclonal antibodies and ivermectin isn’t gonna do anything to you. Pain pills kill you, fact, and I’m not a doctor, but that’s a fact.”