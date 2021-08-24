Michael Chandler Not Getting Vaccinated Despite FDA Approval

In order to fight Justin Gaethje in New York like planned, Michael Chandler and everyone else would be required to have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. While he previously stated that he was waiting for FDA approval, the former Bellator champ says he will still not get vaccinated.

When it was revealed that the Pfizer vaccine became FDA approved, Chandler’s mentions on social media were immediately flooded with people asking if he would be getting the vaccine. After all, he was quoted as having said that he was not against the vaccine in itself, as long as it got FDA approval.

However it seems that he has changed his mind about this, as he explained to users on Twitter. Here he said that he would not be getting the vaccine even with FDA backing, claiming that he was misquoted, and that the lack of FDA approval was only one of his problems with the vaccine.

“I don’t want it. FDA approval or not. Real enough for you? I have no problem with people getting it. We all have a choice…this is mine,” Chandler wrote before adding: “I stated it as a reason…but not the sole reason.”

I don’t want it. FDA approval or not. Real enough for you? I have no problem with people getting it. We all have a choice…this is mine. — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) August 23, 2021

No I didn’t. I stated it as a reason…but not the sole reason — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) August 23, 2021

Michael Chandler Is Free To Make This Choice

Of course this is the case; Michael Chandler is more than welcome to decide to not get a vaccine if this is what he wants. Dana White has stated that he will not be requiring fighters to get vaccinated, and if this is the informed medical decision Mike wants to make, that is well within his rights.

That said, there has been some backlash towards him on social media, which seems to largely stem from him saying that was waiting on FDA approval, only to change his mind afterwards. While he is allowed to change his mind, social media has been abuzz with people who look at him as being disingenuous and going back on his word.

At the end of the day, Michael Chandler says that his fight with Justin Gaethje will still take place, which is all fight fans can really ask for. Although this does bring into question the UFC’s immediate future in New York, if other fighters follow his lead and opt out of getting vaccinated.