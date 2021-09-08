Joe Rogan Goes Off Over Ivermectin Criticisms, Says He Might ‘Sue CNN’

Stand up comedian, podcaster, and UFC commentator Joe Rogan got a ton of backlash for the treatment he chose to use, when diagnosed with COVID-19. Now he is responding to that backlash, and even threatening to sue.

By the time Rogan revealed that he had tested positive for COVID-19, he had already taken a bunch of things to help with his treatment. Among these was a medicine called Ivermectin, which is traditionally used as a deworming medicine for horses, but is being researched as an alternative treatment in dealing with the symptoms of the novel virus.

This was met with backlash among Joe’s fans, especially given the fact that this is not an FDA approved way to treat the virus, and some felt it irresponsible of someone in Joe’s position to advocate for something like this, intentionally or not. In his first podcast since his diagnosis, Joe responded to these critics and news outlets for saying what he felt to be false information.

“Bro, do I have to sue CNN? They’re making s—t up,” Rogan said. “They keep saying I’m taking horse dewormer. I literally got it from a doctor. It’s an American company. They won the Nobel Prize in 2015 for use in human beings and CNN is saying I’m taking horse dewormer. They must know that’s a lie.”

Joe Rogan Defends His Choices

Joe Rogan went on to explain some of the other things he used as treatment before getting back on the topic of the Ivermectin. He again went after CNN for saying that he spread false information and not talking about how he started to feel better.

“What they didn’t highlight is that I got better. They try to make it seem like I’m doing some wacky s—t that’s completely ineffective, and CNN was saying that I’m a distributor of misinformation,” he said.

He then brought up the fact that in Tokyo it is apparently being said that Ivermectin should be used to treat all COVID-19 cases. The main problem though, is that in the United States people began getting hospitalized by taking the wrong amounts of Ivermectin themselves, following Rogan saying that it something he used.

Joe then suggests that a reason why Ivermectin is not being used as a treatment for COVID-19 in the US, is because of the emergency use authorization for the vaccination, which is only possible if there are no other treatments. So he thinks this is why there has been some dragging of the feet to say whether Ivermectin is effective, or other treatments.

“The grand conspiracy is that the pharmaceutical companies are in cahoots to try and make anybody who takes this stuff look crazy. But what’s crazy is look how better I got. I got better pretty quick, b—ch,” Rogan said.

The fact is that Joe Rogan is not a great example of what works overall for treating COVID-19, especially since he has the means to “throw the kitchen sink” at himself when he knew he was positive. Time will tell if Ivermectin is effective, but the most important thing is that Joe is healthy and feeling better.