Dana White Stays Quiet Regarding UFC 249 Fighters Being Tested for Virus

Dana White Doesn’t Answer if Fighters Will be Tested for Global Virus

The near future of how the UFC will operate is a complete mystery to MMA fans. UFC President Dana White has made it clear that he holds the keys to the kingdom. Recently, Dana expressed that UFC 249 will still take place on April 18th, no matter what. Furthermore, he said that the fights would happen in a closed-door venue. However, when asked if UFC fighters would be being tested for the lingering global virus, Dana elected to stay quiet.

White has been adamant about providing health care to all of the UFC rosters during these unfortunate times. He simply said to Kamaru Usman that if fighters or their loved ones have an issue, to call him and he will figure something out.

Dana Speaks on the Virus

In regards to UFC 249, the media have been doing their job admirably. Attempting to get info about the card has been difficult, and it seems like Dana simply will not budge on the subject. As expected, they finally asked the tough question regarding fighters and if they will be being tested for the global virus. Dana White elected not to give a straightforward answer.

”We will make sure we take care of everybody like we always do,” said Dana. “I’m not giving the public and the media all kinds of information on what I’m doing, but I’m not acting like some crazy rebel out here with the coronavirus. I’ve done everything I’ve been told to do,” finished White.

Previous UFC Card Testing

Previously, it was noted that the UFC didn’t test fighters for the virus surrounding the UFC Brasilia card on March 14th, around the time when the virus was in its early stages. Regardless, Dana also confirmed that all of the fighters that will be competing on the card will be there because they want to be. Not because they are forced to fight during the event.