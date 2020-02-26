UFC 248 Finalized Fight Card: Adesanya vs. Romero, Weili vs. Jedrzejczyk Title Fights All Set

UFC 248 Fight Card Features Two Title Fights

UFC 248 MMA event takes place on March 7 from inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The main headliner features a middleweight title fight where Israel Adesanya will put his strap on the line against Cuban Yoel Romero.

Meanwhile, in the co-headliner strawweight champion, Weili Zhang will defend her title against former titleholder Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

The UFC 248 main card airs on pay-per-view after the preliminary matches on ESPN and UFC Fight Pass/ESPN+.

Check out below UFC 248 fight card lineup:

Main card (PPV at 10 p.m. ET)

Israel Adesanya vs. Yoel Romero – for middleweight title

Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk – for strawweight title

Beneil Dariush vs. Drakkar Klose

Li Jingliang vs. Neil Magny

Max Griffin vs. Alex Oliveira

Preliminary Card (ESPN, 8 p.m. ET)

Shane O’Malley vs. Jose Quinonez

Austin Hubbard vs. Mark Madsen

Saparbek Safarov vs. Rodolfo Vieira

Gerald Meerschaert vs. Deron Winn

Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 6:30 p.m. ET)

Polyana Viana vs. Emily Whitmire

Jamall Emmers vs. Movsar Evloev

Danaa Batgerel vs. Guido Cannetti

