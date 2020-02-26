UFC 248 Finalized Fight Card: Adesanya vs. Romero, Weili vs. Jedrzejczyk Title Fights All Set

UFC 248 Fight Card Features Two Title Fights
UFC 248 MMA event takes place on March 7 from inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
The main headliner features a middleweight title fight where Israel Adesanya will put his strap on the line against Cuban Yoel Romero.
Meanwhile, in the co-headliner strawweight champion, Weili Zhang will defend her title against former titleholder Joanna Jedrzejczyk.
The UFC 248 main card airs on pay-per-view after the preliminary matches on ESPN and UFC Fight Pass/ESPN+.
Check out below UFC 248 fight card lineup:
Main card (PPV at 10 p.m. ET)
Israel Adesanya vs. Yoel Romero – for middleweight title
Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk – for strawweight title
Beneil Dariush vs. Drakkar Klose
Li Jingliang vs. Neil Magny
Max Griffin vs. Alex Oliveira
Preliminary Card (ESPN, 8 p.m. ET)
Shane O’Malley vs. Jose Quinonez
Austin Hubbard vs. Mark Madsen
Saparbek Safarov vs. Rodolfo Vieira
Gerald Meerschaert vs. Deron Winn
Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 6:30 p.m. ET)
Polyana Viana vs. Emily Whitmire
Jamall Emmers vs. Movsar Evloev
Danaa Batgerel vs. Guido Cannetti
