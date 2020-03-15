Joanna Jedrzejczyk Gives Update on Face 7 Days After UFC 248

Joanna Jedrzejczyk Provides Fans with Head Injury Update

Joanna Jedrzejczyk lost to Zhang Weili at UFC 248 via split decision. The epic encounter will forever be remembered as the greatest women’s mixed martial arts fight of all time. However, neither woman was able to escape the fight unscathed. Both fighters spent some time at the hospital after the matchup. Nevertheless, the highlight of the fight was Jedrzejczyk’s hematoma on her head. Now that the fight is over, Jedrzejczyk gave an update on the head injury and has shown her face.

Joanna vs Zhang

Jedrzejczyk and Weili had a five-round war for the ages. The fight was full of power, pace, skill, and determination. Both contestants didn’t back out and traded powerful shots until the fight ended. During the fight, Weili was able to land a powerful right hand that instantly created a gigantic hematoma on Joanna’s head.

Zhang ultimately secured a split decision victory to hold onto her title. Two judges scored the contest (48-47) for Weili with the third judge scoring the bout with the same (48-47) score for Jedrzejczyk.

Joanna Gives Injury Update via Social Media

After the matchup, the ladies shared an emotional hospital trip that Weili documented. One week after the fight, Joanna took to social media to share her injuries and give an update on her health.

Joanna Jędrzejczyk's recovery update 7 days after her all-time great fight against Zhang Weili. (via https://t.co/tQvu40SEUN) pic.twitter.com/oA945X2Z0v — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) March 15, 2020

In the video, Joanna shows off a host of bruises. The heavy bruising covered both her face and chest. In further detail, the hematoma that was on her forehead transitioned downwards to the lower region of her face.

Making the Rematch

But, Joanna seems to be in good spirits. She mentioned in the video that she was preparing for a spa day. After that, she was going to spend some time with her family and friends back in her native land of Poland.

Now that fans have gotten the opportunity to see Joanna’s face, what will be next for Joanna after the road to recovery? Putting on a rematch is the likely scenario. But for now, it’s good to see Jedrzejczyk give an update to her health.