Beneil Dariush takes each post-fight interview opportunity to thank his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. As a man of faith, Beneil doesn’t hide his beliefs. Even his Instagram profile reads, “Jesus the way, the truth, and the life.” Recently, Dariush was able to win the performance of the night honors with his KO punch over Drakkar Klose at UFC 248. Using the $50k for good, Dariush was able to fund an orphanage in Haiti for children.

Beneil has had a resurgence in his career after late 2018. Since then, Dariush has strung together five wins in a row, making him the 11th ranked Lightweight in the world. While many fighters use their bonus money for selfish reasons, he decided to put it towards a cause that he believes in.

Dariush Shares Photos of Orphanage in Haiti

Dariush took to social media to share his trip to Haiti. Getting to meet the children, he further explained how much the trip meant to him.

“We had the privilege of visiting our friend, pastor Leo, and our orphanage in Haiti,” wrote Beneil. ” “The trip itself was only 4 day with an entire day dedicated to traveling, but the blessings of the trip outweighed all the requirements. I finally got to meet my kids and see their situation. I was so happy to see how well the kids are treated and how much joy they have. Want to thank everyone who donated to our orphanage to make this possible. God bless you.”

Outburst of Positivity

The MMA community rejoiced at Beneil’s decision to help the children of Haiti. The comment section was filled with love from fans. Also, a host of UFC fighters shared words of encouragement such as Frankie Edgar, Rafael Dos Anjos, Kelvin Gastelum, and more.

During times of global darkness, it’s nice to see people like Beneil Dariush be an example of positivity. Hopefully, more fighters will follow suit and put their wages towards changing people’s lives.