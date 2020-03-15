Dana White Confirmed Tony Ferguson vs Khabib for UFC 249 Amidst Coronavirus

Dana White Confirmed Tony Ferguson vs Khabib Will Still Happen

The coronavirus has become a national pandemic that has frozen society in its place. Specifically for fans of sports, who have self-quarantined for a precautionary measure. Major sports like the NBA, Premier League, and NFL have all suspended their seasons due to the severity of the virus. For UFC fans, the virus is as serious as it sounds to the outside world. However, it made them wonder, ‘Will we miss out of Khabib vs Tony again due to misfortune?’ Well, UFC President Dana White confirmed that the matchup between Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov is going to happen.

At this point, fans believe that the matchup between Khabib vs Tony is cursed. Due to all of their misfortunes trying to make the fight, fans can’t even get excited during the promotion of the event. Their lightweight championship bout is scheduled to take place at UFC 249 on April 18, 2020, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The bout also serves as the headliner of the night.

Dana White Confirmed the Bout via ESPN

Unfortunately for fans of mixed martial arts in New York, the NY Post reported that NY has banned gatherings of 500 people or more. NYC mayor Bill de Blasio said Barclays Center, as well as Madison Square Garden, could be closed for months. Leaving the originally scheduled location out of play, Dana said that the fight will still take place on ESPN. It just won’t be in New York.

“We’re looking for another venue,” said Dana. ” I hope by 10 o clock tomorrow morning, I should have two venue options for that fight. That fight will happen, it will go on. And, the fans are all freaking out about that. But, do not worry, Khabib vs Tony will happen,” finished White.

Hopeful Matchmaking

The UFC and Dana White move to the beat of their drum. Even when the world around them is spiraling out of control. On the contrary, fight fans can rejoice to know that Khabib vs Tony is still on.

At least for now.