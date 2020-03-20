Jon Jones Throws Shade on Israel Adesanya’s UFC 248 Performance

Jon Jones Praises Yoel Romero, Throws Shade at Israel Adesanya

Jon Jones has made it very public that he dislikes Israel Adesanya. In the past, both men have spoken ill of each other in the press and on social media. Usually, Jones dissects his upcoming opponents on social media, tells fans the holes in their game, then goes out and beats them. But, in the case of Adesanya, Jon was never able to fully judge the work on Adesanya inside of the cage. For the most part, his execution has been picture perfect. Until Adesanya vs Romero happened, and of course, Jon watched and gave his analysis of the fight, making sure to praise Romero.

Jones Throws Shade at Israel

Jones is always on the pulse of everything happening in the world of mixed martial arts. In some cases, it seems like he’s already made his opinions but waits for the right time to share them. Usually, it’s when a fan asks him a question on Twitter. So, when a fan asked Jon his thoughts on Adesanya vs Romero, he answered quickly and in detail.

Yoel is almost 10 years older than me and almost won that fight Without using his wrestling. That’s all I’ll say https://t.co/z6A87fs4w8 — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) March 18, 2020

“Yoel is almost 10 years older than me and almost won that fight without using his wrestling. That’s all I’ll say,” wrote Jones on Twitter.

Just like Jones pays attention to everything inside of the MMA world, so does Adesanya. So it’ll be interesting to see how Izzy responds once he receives the information. Ironically, both Adesanya and Jones have had uneventful performances in their last title fights.

Jones vs Adesanya

Both men have expressed wanting to fight each other for quite some time now. However, it seems like fans will be waiting for that moment to happen further down the road, if ever. Jones and Adesanya have both said on record that they would like to dominate their divisions and stay on top as long as possible before meeting each other inside of the octagon.

For now, we’ll wait for a clever response from Adesanya regarding Jones.