Tyron Woodley Demands ‘Anti-Bi—h Clause’ In Jake Paul Boxing Contract: ‘I Don’t Want Him To Get Freaked Out’

Tyron Woodley is aware that some people look at him as simply a wrestler. However he says when Jake Paul sees how good his hands are, T-Wood says the YouTuber will look for excuses to pull out of their fight.

Woodley was an All-American wrestler who was largely known for using his strong wrestling and powerful overhand right on his way to a world title in MMA. However, as he prepares to make his boxing debut against the younger Paul brother, he says that this is only a small part of his game.

Speaking in a recent interview, Tyron said that boxing was his first love, and so when Jake sees training footage of his striking, he will look for a way out of their fight. That is why Tyron claims he tried to get a hilariously-named stipulation in their contracts to stop Jake from pulling out.

“It feels a little bit more real now, because there’s a poster out and we did a face-off, and Showtime bringing us out, but before then I was like ‘Man, this isn’t really going to happen,'” Woodley said. “It’s one of those things where I’m scared to even post some of the training videos out. I’m cutting some of the stuff that makes me look like a savage out, because I don’t want him to get freaked out, and be like ‘Oh no, my leg’s hurt.’ And that’s why I said we need the anti-bi—ch clause…

“The thing that was kind of frustrating to me and scary is like, what if I get all gassed up and pumped up that I’m going to knock this dude out, and completely change my narrative, lift up my profile, and then he just bi—ch out,” Woodley added. “That’s why I’m trying to pressure him, so if he try to do that bulls—t, I want the fans to #AntiBi—chClause. Don’t try to say you bust your hymen doing sprints. Don’t try to say you’re on your monthly. Don’t say none of that BS. Come catch this fade. Don’t fake corona. You’ll probably drink Chlorox. I don’t want to hear it.”

Tyron Woodley Is Making A Change

Although Woodley was a long reigning UFC welterweight champion, things have not been going in his last few fights. Since losing his belt, he has dropped four in a row, which led to his UFC release.

However he seems like he is ready to make a change, with this move to boxing. This will be the biggest test of Jake Paul’s career, but it is also something new to Tyron, which makes it a somewhat intriguing matchup.

Tyron Woodley will have to wait and see if Jake Paul makes it to their fight. Currently they are scheduled to compete on August 28th, available to see through Showtime Boxing pay-per-view.