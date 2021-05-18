Tony Ferguson Shuts Down Retirement Talk: ‘We’ve Only Just Begun’

At UFC 262, Tony Ferguson suffered a third consecutive, dominant defeat. Despite that, he has no intentions on calling it a career just yet, with plans to reinvent himself and keep moving.

There was once a time where Ferguson was considered one of, if not the best lightweight in the world. Of course, when you go on a 12-fight winning streak in the sport’s deepest division, winning an interim title along the way, those kinds of suggestions get brought up.

Unfortunately things have taken a turn for the worst for El Cucuy, over the last year and a half. Not only did he get his insane winning streak snapped, but he has actually lost three fights in a row.

Tony Ferguson Does Not Plan On Retiring

It is not just the fact that Tony Ferguson has lost three in a row that has fans concerned; it is the way he has lost. In those three bouts, he has not won a single round, with the most recent example being a clear decision loss to Beneil Dariush at UFC 262.

Despite the clear and definitive nature of these setbacks, Tony says that he has no plans on retiring, like some have suggested. Posting to Instagram after losing to Dariush, El Cucuy explained that he feels like things have only just begun.

““It Ain’t Over Yet Mcgavin’ … The Way I See It … We’ve Only Just Begun.” -Happy🏌️‍♂️Gilmore ⛳️” Ferguson wrote.

“Retire & Give These MF’s A Break!? No, I Don’t Think So. Not On My Watch… Now I’m Pissed.

⚔️🕶 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 # Thank you Hardcore For Picking Me Up When I Was Down Crew🍃”

To be clear, Tony Ferguson is and always will be one of the most beloved figures in combat sports. That being said, at 37 years old, there are a lot of doubts about his ability to string together another run at the title. Time will have to tell where he goes from here.