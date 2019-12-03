Tony Ferguson Schools Fans Who Say The Khabib Fight Is Cursed!

Tony Ferguson Gives Message To People Who Say Khabib Fight Is Cursed

There is some people who think that Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson is the most cursed fight in UFC history. Just do not tell “El Cucuy” that you feel that way.

Ferguson recently signed his contract to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov, for the lightweight title. Despite the fact this is the first time the two will fight, it is the fifth time the fight was booked. In 2015, and 2017 injuries and bad weight cuts forced Khabib to withdraw. On the other hand, injuries and illnesses were what caused Ferguson to pull out in 2016, and 2018.

Despite the fact that this the fifth time the fight has been booked, the anticipation has never been higher. Although, the past circumstances has caused some to think the fight is cursed. However, speaking with Ariel Helwani, Ferguson does not seem to like that kind of negativity. In fact, he cut off Helwani when he called it cursed.

“F–k no, you can stop right there. I’m going to tell you right now, don’t even put those words out there. Don’t even get the fans going on that s–t. Seriously, I love you guys, and that’s where I’m going to be right now. We’re going to set the pace right now, I want the encouragement. Everybody who was like ‘Oh this a cursed –‘ F–k you, don’t watch this shit, don’t buy our stuff, we don’t want you. Go watch Bellator or some other bulls–t. Go find some knock off copy of what we got going on here.”

It is safe to have a healthy degree of skepticism about the Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson fight. Nevertheless, the MMA community is sending positive vibes to both men until April 18th, and UFC 249, comes around.