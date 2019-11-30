BREAKING: Tony Ferguson Signs Contract, Khabib Fight Official For April 18th!

Khabib Nurmagomedov Faces Tony Ferguson For Lightweight Title

Here is to hoping that the fifth time is the charm. It is with moderate hesitation that we say Khabib Nurmagomedov will face off against Tony Ferguson on April 18th.

Fans have been waiting patiently for this announcement to become official. Despite what some may try to make you believe, Khabib vs Tony is the most logical fight for the lightweight division. Therefore, it is with great relief that Brett Okamoto reports that Tony Ferguson signed his bout agreement, and the fight is set to go down on April 18th.

Breaking: WE GOT A FIGHT. Per Tony Ferguson’s (@TonyFergusonXT) management Ballengee Group, Tony has signed his contract to face Khabib Nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) on April 18 in Brooklyn. More coming to @espn shortly. pic.twitter.com/cgwCucPl3v — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) November 30, 2019

According to the report, this fight will go down in Brooklyn, New York, at UFC 249. It was revealed that Khabib Nurmagomedov had already signed his bout agreement. As a result, it was only a matter of time, before Ferguson would do the same.

On paper, this is the most high-level fight in recent memory. Both Khabib and Tony have been on literal record-breaking winning streaks. Now, with Nurmagomedov as champ, and Tony mentally stable, this fight has never been hotter.

On the other hand, it is not the first time these two men have been booked together. In fact, it is the fifth scheduled booking. Twice Khabib had to withdraw, and twice Tony has done the same. Subsequently, it has been referred to as the most cursed fight in UFC history.

One thing is for sure, until April 18th arrives we will be crossing our fingers. Hopefully both Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson can stay healthy until then.