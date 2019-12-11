Thiago Santos Looking For #1 Contender Fight in Octagon Return

Thiago Santos Wants a #1 Contender Bout in Return

UFC Light Heavyweight Thiago Santos can’t wait to make his octagon return. After a title shot against Jon Jones didn’t go his way at UFC 329. During the fight, Santos suffered several injuries that required him to get double knee surgery. But, Thiago was still proud of his performance and can’t wait to get a rematch. For now, he would be more than happy to return in a number one contender’s bout for another shot at the light heavyweight king.

Santos spoke with MMA Junkie as he continues to rehabilitate his knees. He noted that his recovery has been going well at the UFC’s Performance Institute. Additionally, he revealed that his return could be in June next summer. Santos has been training during his recovery in Las Vegas and would like to come back to a title shot.

Santos Speaks About Recovery and Return

However, Thiago stated that he understands that the landscape of a division can change drastically as an athlete who is sidelined.

“We will see what the UFC has for me,” Santos said. “If the UFC puts me in line for a title shot, for me it’s OK because I will fight again 100%. So, for me, it doesn’t matter, but if I need to do one fight before, it’s OK, too. I’m hungry for fight again, so I will be so happy to fight again, so it doesn’t matter if I’m in line for a title shot or one fight before.” (via MMA junkie)

State of the Light Heavyweight Division

For now, Santos will continue his recovery. While he is out, champion Jon Jones will take on a contender in Dominick Reyes at UFC 247. Furthermore, Corey Anderson will look to continue his ascension to a title shot as he faces Jan Błachowicz at UFC New Mexico. Top contender Johnny Walker is looking to get back into the win column as he continues to search for a fight.

With so many moving variables, the UFC’s light heavyweight division is trending upwards.