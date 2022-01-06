(Video) Sean Strickland Knocks Sparring Partner Out Cold, Returns To Instagram After Ban

You can always count on Sean Strickland to put on a show.

You can expect this whether it’s inside the UFC Octagon or not. This time, the UFC Middleweight would showcase his skills in a sparring session. Strickland take upon it himself to show what’s he been working on since his social media absence.

The Video

In this case, his latest work would feature him knocking out a teammate out cold while sparring.

“This was consensual.” Strickland wrote. “Don’t ban me Instagram.”

Strickland opened the new year off with an incredible highlight. The fighter would turn up the volume on his sparring partner and absolutely unload. After getting off a few great shots, Strickland wouldn’t stop the onslaught of offense.

He kept up the pressure backing his teammate into a corner of the ring. Strickland would be relentless in his strikes, ending the session with a headkick. His partner was out cold, while Strickland walked away.

Back On Instagram

If you swung enough vines on the internet, you’d know ‘Tarzan’ is back on Instagram. The controversial UFC fighter has been known to catch some heat in recent times, along with this video. Strickland’s past comments have been perceived by people as homophobic, transphobic and even psychopathic.

Despite the backlash, Strickland continues to speak his mind. Nothing will stop him, including a permanent ban from Instagram. The middleweight contender would take his controversial views to Twitter, which surprisingly hasn’t booted him considering their community guidelines.

After taking a few months away from Instagram, Strickland is back. He returned with a bang with the knockout of his sparring partner. If this is any indication of what content is come, it will be interesting to see how long Strickland survives on Instagram before his account is taken down.