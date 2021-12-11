Sean Strickland Fires Back At Sean O’Malley After Being Called A ‘Pyschopath’

Sean Strickland fired back at Sean O’Malley with a dig at his choice of tattoo once again.

O’Malley returns to action when he takes on Raulian Paiva in the UFC 269 main card opener tomorrow night in Las Vegas. However, in a recent episode of his podcast, “Sugar” mentioned how he wouldn’t want to have competed at the UFC’s upcoming February 5 card.

That’s because it is headlined by a middleweight bout between Strickland and Jack Hermansson, and O’Malley doesn’t particularly want to be anywhere near the former.

“Oh, I can’t get on the Sean Strickland card,” he was quoted as saying. “I am scared that he might f*cking murder me. Like actually, I probably would not want to be around that dude. He kind of seems like a f*cking freak and psychopath. Like if he had a chance to kill someone, he probably would do it. “So it’s like I wouldn’t even want to fight on that motherf*cker’s card. He’d be like: ‘I cannot have two Seans on this card.'”

Naturally, those comments made their way into Strickland’s radar who fired back on social media.

“@SugaSeanMMA woke up one day and said “you know that guy who snitched on all his friends, did something shady with minor, yeah that guy I want him to tattoo his name on me” lol!! You know @SugaSeanMMA walks around holding his pocket lol!!!!”

@SugaSeanMMA woke up one day and said "you know that guy who snitched on all his friends, did something shady with minor, yeah that guy I want him to tattoo his name on me" lol!! You know @SugaSeanMMA walks around holding his pocket lol!!!! — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) December 10, 2021

Sean Strickland Has Gone After Sean O’Malley In The Past

Of course, it’s not the first time Strickland has commented on O’Malley’s tattoo, let alone O’Malley.

Back in July, Strickland questioned why O’Malley decided to get a tattoo of the controversial rapper.

“You know what I’d like to say man — and no one is talking about this — but how much of a b*tch is Sean O’Malley?” Strickland said. “I feel like no one is talking about that. He got a f*cking tattoo of like ’69’ on his shoulder. What a f*cking b*tch, man. Like f*ck bro, you got a tattoo of a rapper’s name who was convicted of videotaping an underage girl? “Like Sean O’Malley, what the f*ck is wrong with you, bro? Have you been hit in the head too much, or are you just that big of an idiot? I just wanted to rant in a public forum and just tell him to f*ck himself. Anyway, I don’t like to insult people that aren’t man-sized, but that needed to be said.”

While Strickland has only himself and his recent comments and actions to blame for being called a psychopath, he certainly has a point about O’Malley’s choice of tattoo.

More than anything, it would be something to see these two together in the same room at some point.