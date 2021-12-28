 Skip to Content

Sean Strickland Makes Controversial Remarks About Homosexuality

The UFC middleweight contender, who is set to face Jack Hermansson next, was in the headlines again for his outspoken thoughts on social media.

Posted on Last updated: By: Author Abhinav Kini

Sean Strickland Makes Controversial Remarks About Homosexuality
Death, taxes and Sean Strickland making headlines on social media.

The UFC middleweight contender will look to earn the biggest win of his career when he faces Jack Hermansson on February 6. In the meantime, he is training as well as tweeting whatever comes to his mind with no filter whatsoever.

The latest posts from Strickland were more controversial than most as he was asked about the possibility of having a gay son.

Here’s what he had to say:

“If I had a gay son I would think I failed as a man to create such weakness….. If I had a whore for a daughter I’d think she just wanted to be like her dad lol!!”

Naturally, that wasn’t taken very well with many urging him to quickly delete the post. Strickland, however, would defend his statement soon after with a bit of humor.

“LISTEN gay men are great, i support them and their choices. freedom! Gay guys have it made. Most gay guys I know are always happy. They all just get to hang with buddies all day and have sex.. us straight men, we’re fucked… we gotta do some serious work to get laid. Not fair”

Sean Strickland No Stranger To Controversial Comments

It’s not a good look for Strickland but it’s not that surprising either as he has developed a reputation this year for being unhinged and saying whatever comes to his mind.

After all, earlier this year, he stated his desire of wanting to kill someone inside the Octagon.

“If you like to f*cking hurt people, you’re in the right sport,” Strickland said. “I would love nothing more than to kill somebody in the ring. Nothing more. It would make me super happy.

“I would own that sh*t, too. I don’t know if it would make me liable, I might have to say I’m sorry if the cops came, but I would own that sh*t. Own it. Be a psychopath, it’s f*cking fun!”

What do you make of Sean Strickland’s latest tweets?

