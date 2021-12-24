UFC Middleweight Sean Strickland Calls For PED Users To Get Lifetime Bans In MMA, Targets Jon Jones & Israel Adesanya

Sean Strickland believes Jon Jones & Israel Adesanya are juicing to the gills and should be hit with lifetime bans.

Jones is no stranger to having steroid accusations thrown his way. “Bones” was popped for tainted supplements back in 2016, ruining plans for a UFC 200 showdown with Daniel Cormier. He then tested positive for turinabol after UFC 214. Jones insisted that he didn’t know how the turinabol entered his system.

Jones was also flagged ahead of UFC 232 but it was determined that the trace amount of turinabol was a pulsing effect. His rematch with Alexander Gustafsson had to be moved from Las Vegas to California as a result of the findings.

Sean Strickland Wants Izzy & Jones Banned For Life

During an interview with Helen Yee, Sean Strickland made it clear that he thinks Jones has been intentionally taking PEDs throughout his pro MMA career (h/t SportsKeeda.com).

“I think Jon Jones could’ve been the greatest fighter to ever walk in the UFC. I mean I grew up watching Jon Jones but after he got popped it’s clear that he was juiced. I don’t think he should ever be allowed to fight again; I think his legacy is gone, I think everything he’s ever done in the UFC should be replaced because again if you’re cheating and you’re getting an advantage how do you hold a legacy you know when you didn’t do it on even playing field.”

Strickland then set his sights on Adesanya. He doubled down on his belief that “The Last Stylebender” is juicing.

“I just think that if you get popped for steroids, lifetime f**king ban. And again, if it’s a tainted supplement, I get that but if you’re juiced like f**king Izzy [Israel Adesanya], Jon Jones it should be a hands-down lifetime ban.”

Strickland is scheduled to be back in action on Feb. 5. He’ll share the Octagon with Jack Hermansson and the bout is expected to headline a UFC Fight Night card.