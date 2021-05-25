Aljamain Sterling Embraces Troll Persona Towards Haters: “I’m going to put (the belt) in your face every single chance I get.”

Aljamain Sterling isn’t losing any sleep when it comes to fans mocking him for the way he secured his UFC championship. Aljo has been parading around with the belt and has decided to show it off even more as fans become louder in their disapprovals. It’s safe to say that the birth of Sterling as a troll is here to say, as long as the fans continue to make it that way.

Sterling vs. Yan

Scorecards were all over the place for the bantamweight title matchup between Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling at UFC 259. From a viewership standpoint, Petr was seemingly winning the fight after finding his timing and distance after the first round, presumably in favor of Sterling. But, as the battle continued, Sterling was blasted with an illegal knee as a downed opponent in the 4th round. Yan was ultimately disqualified due to his actions, losing his world title in the process.

Championship Sterling as a Troll

Initially, everybody thought that a rematch was inevitable due to the nature of the finish. However, while Sterling wants the rematch, he made it clear that he doesn’t need it. It seems like with his newfound championship fame; Sterling has become somewhat of an online troll in his own right.

Aljo spends his time online having fun with fans and members of the MMA community who doubt his credibility as champion. In a recent interview with Jimmy Smith of Sirius XM, Sterling spoke about his title run.

“I love just trolling everybody now,” said Sterling. “I got crucified for something that I didn’t even do. ‘Oh, you posted pictures with the belt.’ Did I post the pictures or did my teammates post the pictures?” said Sterling. “Now guess what, if you guys have a problem with it, now I’m going to put it in your face every single chance I get.” “It’s been silly but the fans are going to be the fans,” he continued. “The real ones know whats up and I engage with those guys mostly on social media. The other ones, I just troll them and tell them to bow down.”

🎥"You guys have a problem with it? Now I'm going to put it in your face every single chance I get." UFC bantamweight champion, Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) broke out the title belt for all the haters out there during his chat with @jimmysmithmma 😂🤣👏👏 pic.twitter.com/f9lPbJ4Fup — MMA on SiriusXM (@MMAonSiriusXM) May 24, 2021

If Sterling wants the final laugh, he’ll more than likely have to defend his championship against Yan in a rematch. Until then, fans will continue to mock his championship reign. And as they do, Aljamain will remain to be the troll that he’s learned to be.