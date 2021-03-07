UFC 259 Results: Petr Yan Disqualified After Landing Illegal knee, Aljamain Sterling Wins Bantamweight Title (Highlights)

UFC Bantamweight champ, Petr Yan, takes on the number 1. contender, Aljamain ‘Funkmaster’ Sterling. Yan has some of the best kickboxing in the division, which has seen him pick up wins over veterans of the sport such as Urijah Faber and Jose Aldo. However, Aljamain Sterling’s elite wrestling credentials may well offer the Russian champ a challenge that he has never faced before.

Round 1

Early pressure from Sterling, who lands a variety of kick early. Flying knee from Sterling buckles Yan for a moment. Yan catches a kick from Sterling and trips him to the ground. Yan lets Sterling get back to his feet. Another flying knee connects for Sterling. Sterling lands a takedown, but Yan reverses and they break. Big right straight from Yan drops Sterling. Sterling gets free, but he’s hurt. Yan lands a leg kick that drops an unbalanced Sterling. Sterling goes for an improvised scissor sweep, gets Yan to the floor. Yan clinches, and suplexes Sterling onto his head. Yan gets the back, but Sterling escapes. Crazy tempo from both fighters in the first round.

Round 1: 10-9 Yan

Round 2

Sterling throws a body kick, but slips and ends up on his back. The referee stands him back up. Sterling throws a combination, then shoots for a double leg. Yan sprawls but is pressured up against the cage. They break, but Sterling shoots for a single leg takedown. Yan defends. Sterling throws a creative combination that includes a spinning elbow. Yan gets Sterling’s back and gets the body lock takedown.

Round 2: 10-9 Sterling

Round 3

Yan is upping the pressure and lands several body hooks. Sterling is still throwing at a high output, but he is noticeably slower now. Trip takedown for Yan, who then steps back and lets Sterling up. Sterling pressures Yan up against the cage, but this time Yan reverses and then trips Sterling once again. Sterling lands three unchecked leg kicks, which forces Yan to clinch and attempt a partially successful body lock. Still competitive, but Sterling appears to be fatiguing.

Round 3: 10-9 Yan

Round 4

Early trip takedown from Yan. Sterling gets back to his feet and works some nice body hooks. Yan clinches and throws spinning elbow off the break. Sterling is landing a sharp teap kick to Yan’s stomach. Sterling’s hands are dropping now, and Yan is capitalizing with sharp one-two straights. Illegal knee to the head from Yan. Sterling seems very hurt. Doctors are coming in to check on Sterling’s condition. That’s it, doctors called it off.

Official Decision: Aljamain Sterling def. Petr Yan via DQ (illegal knee) (R4, 4:29)

Welcome to the first champ rounds of the night… 🏆 #UFC259 pic.twitter.com/EbVz9NEPow — UFC (@ufc) March 7, 2021