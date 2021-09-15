Sean Strickland Says ‘F—king C—t’ Luke Rockhold ‘Deserves To Go To Sleep Permanently’

It is pretty safe to say at this point, that Sean Strickland is not a fan of Luke Rockhold, and vice versa. Recently Sean tore into the former champ, unleashing a verbal assault ahead of their UFC 268 clash.

Before the ink was even dry on their bout agreements, it became clear that Strickland and Rockhold do not like each other. The two apparently trained together one time back in the day, but Luke is not amused by the bizarre comments that Sean makes, and Sean has threatened to come after Luke in a parking lot.

Speaking in an interview with the Schmo, Sean took things a step further. He completely tore into his upcoming opponent, not holding back in the least with his criticisms of the former champ.

“Luke is a f—king c—t and he deserves to go to sleep permanently, but he’s a good fighter. He was a champ for a reason. At the end of the day, he can say whatever he wants, but he was a champion… back when it was a little bit easier. He would never be a champion now,” Strickland said. “He is a f—king c—t, but he’s a great fighter. He f—king deserves to be there. I’m excited and I’m motivated.”

Sean Strickland Explains Training With Luke Rockhold

Luke Rockhold has shared his side of the story, of training with Sean Strickland, saying essentially that he heard Sean talking smack to people and wanted to see what he’s got. However Sean has a slightly different recollection of how things went down.

He says that from the moment he met Luke, he could tell that Luke was arrogant. So he wanted to train with the former champ, not only to test his skills and get better, but because he wanted to hurt Like too.

“I’m a pretty respectful guy, and I gave him the benefit of the doubt, he was a champion, and he was just a f—king c—t, dude. Everytime this f—king guy opens his mouth, he’s just an arrogant f—k,” Strickland said. “He’s the kind of dude that when he’s f—king, when he’s f—king he makes sure there’s a mirror, just so he can watch himself f—k. Dude’s a piece of s—t… Male model or not, that doesn’t mean you can be a f—king c—t. I know plenty of models that aren’t c—ts.”

There are definitely a lot of issues that both Sean Strickland and Luke Rockhold seem to have. They will have the chance to throw down in the Octagon, at UFC 268, in November.