Luke Rockhold To Sean Strickland: ‘You Touch Me In The Parking Lot, I’ll Be The One In Jail’

Former UFC middleweight champ Luke Rockhold is set to return to action against Sean Strickland. These two do not get along, and Luke is not happy with the threats that Sean has made about him.

Rockhold has not fought since losing to Jan Blachowicz, but he is looking to get back in the cage against Strickland at UFC 268. Ahead of the fight the two have been trading barbs, with Luke voicing his dislike for Sean saying he wants to kill people, and Sean saying he would fight Luke in the gym parking lot.

Speaking on the MMA Hour, Luke tore into Sean for making these remarks, particularly those about fighting in the parking lot. Here he warned Sean that this would not be a good idea, and that he would do some bad things to his future opponent in the streets.

“You want to talk about coming after me in the parking lot. I didn’t say anything really about you but what did he say? Something about a misdemeanor and s—t?” Rockhold said. “Motherf—ker, you come at me, you touch me in the parking lot I’ll be the one in jail, I promise you that. You’ll be the one people will have to question if you’re alive.”

Luke Rockhold Disliked Sean Strickland From The Start

One of the interesting aspects about this fight, is that Luke Rockhold and Sean Strickland have trained at RVCA together. It was only a handful of times, but this has been a recurring talking point in the build-up to this bout.

Luke explained that from the first time that Sean showed up at the gym, he was not a fan. He said that Sean was being arrogant from the moment he got to the gym, so Luke decided to try sparring him and teach him a lesson.

“He’s got a bad attitude. He’s that guy in the gym that just no one likes him, the worst energy you’ve ever felt. I didn’t like him at first. I think the first time he walked in the gym I was hungover, I was beat up, and I was watching the guy run around the gym barking, talking, saying the dumbest s—t,” Rockhold explained. “So I just got kind of frustrated listening to him talk, like this kid’s a f—king idiot. Maybe I will put the gloves on, I’ll go spar him, I’ll work with him one time. That’s really the only encounter I ever had with him.”

Luke Rockhold and Sean Strickland will have the chance to settle their beef in the cage, when they meet on November 6th. It will be exciting to see how this fight goes, and how the former champ looks in his return to action.