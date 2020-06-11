Sean O’Malley has been trading barbs with Cody Garbrandt since UFC 250. Now he says that the two will be definetly fighting at some point in the future.

Following both men’s exciting walk off knockouts at UFC 250, fans immediately began clamoring for a fight between O’Malley and Garbrandt. Although Suga’ Sean was unranked at the time, fans thought it would be a really exciting fight. Despite being hesitant at first, the two then started to go back and forth, and the intrigue in this possible matchup only grew.

Now it would appear that there is some serious interest in this coming from the side of Sean O’Malley. Speaking with TMZ, they asked him about the interview Cody Garbrandt did with them, and what he thought of a potential fight. Even though he feels that he is better than No Love, Sean says that fight will happen, just probably not right now.

“We’ll fight someday. 100% fight someday. He’s still pretty young so I think that’s gonna be a potential big, BIG fight, that’s a big pay-per-view fight here in the next years.” “He keeps winning, I keep winning. That’s a big f—ing fight.”

From there, O’Malley took a bit of a jab at Garbrandt’s history of getting knocked out. Of course, what saved Cody in the Assuncao fight, Sean says will not work on him.

“Grew his beard out a little bit, try to add maybe a little cushion there and it might have worked — but I’ll slice right through that f–king beard!”

There is still probably a fight or two that has to happen before we see Cody Garbrandt vs Sean O’Malley. Nevertheless there seems to be some real heat between the two. With both guys being so young, it seems hard to imagine that they will not face off at some point.