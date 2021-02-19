Sean O’Malley Warns Fans: ‘Don’t Bet On Me, Bet On Thomas Almieda’

The Suga’ Show is back in town, as Sean O’Malley returns to action to face Thomas Almieda at UFC 260. However he is warning fans not to put their money on him for this fight.

In his last time in the Octagon, O’Malley squared off against Marlon Vera, in a bout that was supposed to continue his rise through the bantamweight rankings. Instead however, he took a leg kick that led to a minor nerve injury, ultimately resulting in a TKO win for Chito.

Since that fight, Suga’ Sean has gone on to handle his first ever loss in a less than ideal way. While it was clear that this was not a traditional way to lose, Sean discredited Vera’s win, still calling himself an undefeated fighter.

Sean O’Malley Doesn’t Want You To Bet On Him

At UFC 260, on March 27th, Sean O’Malley will be looking to rebound from defeat, against the ever-dangerous Thomas Almeida. Speaking in a recent interview, he defied expectations by warning fans to actually not bet on him to win, and instead put their money on Almeida.

“I would tell you guys to bet on me, but I said that last time and I still get messages from people, telling me I owe them a thousand bucks. So don’t bet on me, bet on Thomas. Bet on Thomas to win,” he said.

That being said, O’Malley made it clear that he is going into this fight healthy, and that he plans to get the win. He just knows that Almeida is a dangerous opponent, and that anything can happen in a fight.

“I think he’s up there, he’s one of the top guys I’ve fought, one hundred percent. He’s got good Muay Thai, good Jiu-Jitsu, he’s al-around good. I think I’m going to go in there and just do what I do. Hit, not get hit, and put his lights out,” he said. “I’m healthy, I feel good. I’m so excited for this fight. I think it’s going to be a badass kickboxing fight. I don’t think he’s going to come out and try to wrestle me. He’ll gas himself out, he’s not going to be able to take me down,” O’Malley continued. “I think it’s going to be a good kickboxing fight, and I just don’t see how I’m not going to put his lights out. I’m too fast, I’m too sharp, I’m too focused for this fight, there’s just no way he beats me. But I can’t say that, because you never know what’s going to happen.”

All in all, it seems that Sean O’Malley is taking a more humble approach to his fight this time around, even if he is still ultra confident. It will be interesting to see how that pays off in the end.