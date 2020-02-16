Here’s What Diego Sanchez was Instructed by his “Guru” Coach

Transcripts Revealed of Diego Sanchez and His Guru Between Rounds

Diego Sanchez had a tough night at UFC Rio Rancho. Facing Michel Pereira was literally a tall task for Diego. Nevertheless, due to an illegal knee to a downed opponent, Sanchez was able to get a win via disqualification. However, the end result of the fight is probably not directly linked to the preparation leading up to it. Sanchez recently left his long time gym of Jackson Wink in New Mexico. And, he switched out his giant team of coaches for a guru of self-awareness. Who, by the way, gave Sanchez some of the most interesting corner advice we’ve ever heard of.

Sanchez believed that the coaches at Jackson Wink stopped appreciating him. Which is why he decided to make the switch in “camps.” Now, team Sanchez is led by Diego and Josh Fabia. Fabia is a guru who specializes in self-awareness and served at Diego’s lone cornerman during Rio Rancho.

Josh Fabia and His Guru Tactics

His bizarre training techniques have been well documented across the internet. Don’t believe us? Just check out some of his tactics on Youtube.

Bloody Elbow was able to secure a transcript of what Fabia told Sanchez in between rounds of the fight. So, here’s what was said:

Fabia to Sanchez: “Five recovery breaths. Five recovery breaths.” “Sip the water. Breathe in. Good.” “Five recovery breaths! In the nose, out the mouth.” “Listen carefully. Listen carefully. You are stopping your motion. Do not wait to see your work. I need forward, forward pressure. I need you to get off the line before you attack. Off the line before you attack.” “Bee drill. Bee drill. Think of the shadow. Shadow!” “I need you to get in. Get in, get behind. If it gets tight, if it gets sticky, take him to the ground.” “Get on top. Give me some ride time. Give me some ground and pound.” (via bloody elbow)

Diego Sanchez and the Future of Fabia

And that was only a single round of what was documented. Perhaps one day we will find out what the bee drill is. And, maybe we’ll figure out what it means to “think of the shadow.” For now, we’ll just have to see if Fabia’s guidance is enough to attract more premium fighters to his “camp” so that we can see him inside of the UFC more.