“UFC Diego Sanchez is DEAD”, Says Human Diego Sanchez

According to Diego Sanchez, the UFC Version of him is Long Gone

The School of Awareness seems to be really working inside the mind of UFC veteran Diego Sanchez. Well, if that is what he even wants to be called anymore. According to Sanchez, the UFC varation of his persona is officially dead. Furthermore, he would like to be identified more as a human than a fighter.

UFC Rio Rancho

Sanchez believed that his former coaches at Jackson Wink stopped appreciating him. Also, he believed that Jackson Wink got credit when he won but didn’t receive criticism when he lost. Which is why he decided to make the switch in “camps.” Now, Team Sanchez is led by Diego and Josh Fabia. Fabia is a guru who specializes in self-awareness and served at Diego’s lone cornerman during his Rio Rancho matchup.

At UFC Rio Rancho, Diego got beat up pretty badly. Michel Periera showcased an array of powerful punches, kicks, and jumping knees before ultimately landing an illegal knee. As a veteran of the sport, Sanchez took the DQ victory, as he knew he had no chance of winning the fight.

Sanchez on Dead UFC Persona, Speaks on Rebirth

Even after critisicim, Diego still backed the idea of Fabia as his coach. And, regardless of getting beaten up pretty badly, Sanchez still insists that what Fabia provides mentally still holds tremendous value. He spoke with MMA Junkie about the School of Awareness.

“I don’t look like I’m going anywhere,” said Diego. “I’m speaking healthy, and this is more than a fighting career because Diego Sanchez – the UFC fighter, the identity – that’s been done and dead. I am Diego Sanchez, the human being now. I’m doing everything in the best of my ability, in the best way that I can for my future. And that includes standing up to the bullies who were taking advantage of me and not treating me correctly.”

Changing His Career

The extreme change in Diego’s mindset is a cause for concern from some fans. However, Sanchez has said plenty of times that the only person he is worried about is himself and his new coach. Whether or the the School of Awareness remains a staple in Diego’s life will be determined at a later date. However, Diego still has a lot of fighting left in him.

Expect to see him back soon.