Diego Sanchez Stand By his Guru Despite Weird Corner Advice at UFC Rio Rancho

Diego Sanchez to Continue With his Guru Coach

The disqualification during Diego Sanchez vs Michel Pereira split the MMA community in half. After an illegal knee to Diego, he ultimately decided that he couldn’t continue to fight due to blurred vision. Once he decided to take his DQ win, the entire community voiced their opinions. Half were in support of Diego while the other half questioned his warrior spirit. However, almost everyone has questioned Diego’s new “guru” head coach. Sanchez, however, is doubling down on his coach and credits him for the lack of damage he’s been taking in fights since he’s come on board.

Sanchez believed that the coaches at Jackson Wink stopped appreciating him. He also believed that Jackson Wink got credit when he won but didn’t receive criticism when he lost. Which is why he decided to make the switch in “camps.” Now, team Sanchez is led by Diego and Josh Fabia. Fabia is a guru who specializes in self-awareness and served at Diego’s lone cornerman during his Rio Rancho matchup.

Fabia During UFC Rio Rancho

Fabia has weird tactics that the MMA world is not accustomed too. The advice that Josh gave to Sanchez between rounds was highly questionable. But, Diego still took damage in the fight against Pereira. Which is the opposite of what Fabia practices and preaches? However, Diego still stands by the practices of his lone coach. He sounded off on his Instagram account in what seemed to be a response to MMA Junkie.

Diego Sanchez Sounds off in Allegiance with Guru Coach

“School of Self-Awareness is exactly why I have had a record low damage since he has coached,” said Sanchez. ” I guess you are just not aware enough to see the change in my movement?? Probably didn’t notice the size difference or the age?? But hey maybe your a great coach or trainer. How many thousands have trusted you for their better wellbeing? My guy has trained enough to help anyone from me to you my friend. Maybe you could be ok with me being me and making my own decisions. Oh, how come you all don’t attack any other coaches for the athlete’s performance @gregjacksonmma or @jacksonwink_mma never were blamed for my performance but they always got credit for any successes. Speak truth. The real question to all you haters is why does @joshuafabiaknowbody bother you…What’s your real problem??? Honestly, you guys may need @schoolofselfawareness more than you realize #truth,” wrote Sanchez on Instagram.

Believing in Josh Fabia

For now, Sanchez believes in Fabia. So, who is anyone to tell him what works and what doesn’t for himself? Although he was losing the fight against Pereira before the DQ, the win should help ease off the criticism. And even though it looks like fans have already made up their mind on Fabia, Diego looks like he will be continuing forward his guru. At least for now.