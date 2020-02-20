Diego Sanchez’s coach Josh Fabia RIPS Jackson-Wink

Josh Fabia Heavily Critical of Jackson -Wink MMA

The MMA world has been very skeptical of Diego Sanchez’s new head coach Josh Fabia. Prior to UFC Rio Rancho, Sanchez replaced his team of coaches at Jackson-Wink for a solitary “guru” in Fabia. Not only is Josh Diego’s coach, but he also serves as a manager, nutritionist, trainer, and friend. Concerns for Sanchez grew after Fabia was heard giving Diego corner advice against Michel Pereira. However, Fabia seems to not care about the MMA community and their thoughts on his practices. And, he ripped Jackson Wink in the process.

Fabia Speaks about Sanchez and Jackson-Wink

Fabia recently appeared on The Luke Thomas Show. Almost immediately, Fabia seemed to have a pre-meditated approach to how the conversation would flow. First, he corrected Thomas on the pronunciation of his name. Next, he made sure to add the many other contributions to Diego’s career besides being a coach. Lastly, he decided to rip the Jackson-Wink academy.

“If we’re talking about Jackson-Wink, and you know.. I’m not trying to be a dick. I’m just pointing out awareness. It’s painful for people that were not able to see it (in regards to the lack of preparation their athletes get while training.),” said Fabia. “What’s happening is, you have a man who had an injury and there’s a space on the face that’s not functioning. How many more people from that space have eye injuries? Do you think it’s coincidental? Is nobody putting 1 and 2 together that maybe the defense work isn’t so great (at Jackson-Wink.)

Fabia on the Gym and its Current State

After explaining why Jackson-Wink isn’t the gym it once was, Fabia continued on. But, this time he took the opportunity to tell everyone how the gym wouldn’t be as prestigious as it is today if it wasn’t for Diego. As well as the already established athletes who have made their way to the gym.

“Honestly, why is nobody using their awareness to recognize that Diego built that gym. Nobody would have known about Greg Jackson unless Diego took them to the UFC. When Jacksons was known as a phenomenal place of training, it was when a bunch of other athletes already made. Already created, vetted. Professional athletes came to come train with a group of men. Not to just say ‘Hey, I need you to train me’,” finished Fabia.

Diego Sanchez and the School of Self Awareness

Many believe that Sanchez is falling victim to being tricked into a cult-like situation. However, at the end of the day, Diego is able to steer his career in the direction that he wants. In regards to Fabia, do fans believe that his tactics are all smoke and mirrors? Or, could we see the School of Self Awareness grow into a powerful entity in today’s current state of mixed martial arts?