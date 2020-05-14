UFC Jacksonville Results: Ben Rothwell Sneaks Past Ovince Saint Preux via SD (Highlights)

Ben Rothwell defeats Ovince Saint Preux via back and forth war.

The co-main event has arrived in the heavyweight division where Ben Rothwell (37-12-0) takes on Ovince Saint Preux (24-13-0).

Round 1:

The first round of our co-main event is underway in Jacksonville. Rothwell lands a jab as OSP goes for a front kick. OSP throw a high kick and another kick to the body. Rothwell catches a kick but OSP escapes. Rothwell lands a clean straight right and returns with a kick to the body. Rothwell lands another right hand on the inside. The two continue circling around and Rothwell lands another combination. OSP lands a good overhand left and Rothwell goes for a kick to the body. Both fighters exchange low leg kicks.

OSP lands a big high kick.

Rothwell catches the kick and grabs ahold of OSP’s neck against the fence. The two continue to hand fight against the fence as Rothwell just lays on top of OSP. Rothwell continues to chase the choke as OSP tries to get scramble up. Rothwell begins landing a few punches from the top as OSP is able to get back up with twenty seconds to go. Nothing much happens as round one comes to an end.

10-9 Rothwell

Round 2:

Round two begins and OSP lands a left high kick. Rothwell lands a jab and OSP misses a big overhand right. OSP lands a clean left and follows it up with a big kick to the body. OSP lands a good jab but Rothwell lands a big right. Rothwell gets OSP up against the fence as he lands another strike. OSP escapes the clinch and continues to circle. OSP lands a good kick to the body and Rothwell returns one of his own. OSP lands three straight shots to the body.

Rothwell lands a nice overhand and clinches up.

The two separate as OSP lands a hook over the top. Rothwell continues to stalk and lands a strong shot to the body. Rothwell lands again but OSP lands a decent counter. The two continue to clinch as Rothwell is unsuccessful with a takedown attempt. Rothwell remains leaning on OSP against the fence and lands a short hook as they separate. OSP lands a high kick and then drops Rothwell with a left hook. The two end the round against the fence.

10-9 OSP

Round 3:

Final round underway and OSP lands back to back jabs. Rothwell chases and OSP lands a clean jab. Rothwell initiates the clinch against the fence. OSP lands a good uppercut and the two separate. OSP lands a good one-two to the body and head. Rothwell lands a big left hand but OSP lands a shot of his own.

Big body shot by OSP.

Both men are up against the fence landing short strikes in the clinch. Rothwell continues to land small strikes to the body and legs as he’s leaned up against OSP. Rothwell lands another body shot as OSP fails to escape the clinch. OSP separates with under two minutes to go and rocks Rothwell with a big right hand. OSP lands another punch but Rothwell lands one of his own. Rothwell initiates the clinch against the fence again and looks to land small shots. Under one minute to go and the two remain against the fence. OSP is able to escape with twenty seconds to go. OSP lands a good right hand. OSP lands a big left and bigger right and knocks Rothwell down after the final bell. We go to the judges.

10-9 Rothwell

Official Result: Ben Rothwell defeats Ovince Saint Preux via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Check the highlights below:

Caught him! 😳 We've got an even affair heading into RD3 📝 #UFCJAX pic.twitter.com/T4Ch2WLCT5 — UFC (@ufc) May 14, 2020