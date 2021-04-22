Rose Namajunas Open To Joanna Jedrzejczyk Trilogy: ‘I’m Always Motivated To Fight The Boogey,’

Rose Namajunas heard the comments from Joanna Jedrzejczyk about wanting to fight the winner of her UFC 261 title fight with Weili Zhang. If she is the one who comes out on top, Thug Rose would certainly be done to fight the Boogeywoman again.

When Namajunas faced Joanna for the belt back in 2017, most people counted her out. Even if they didn’t, few expected her to earn the first round knockout over the then-champ, nor for her to outclass the Polish fighter in their rematch.

Nevertheless she did just that, capturing and defending UFC gold. Although she dropped the belt in her next fight, she has made her way back into title contention as she faces the new queen at 115lb, Weili Zhang this weekend, at UFC 261.

Rose Namajunas Responds To Claims Of Racism

Ahead of this title fight, Rose Namajunas found herself in hot water, after making some controversial comments about communism, particularly in relation to Zhang’s home country of China. She has since tried to explain what she meant by these words, but still feels misunderstood.

Speaking in a recent interview, Rose doubled down on the fact that she was just making reference to a documentary about Lithuanians. She also made it clear that she never meant anything she said in a racist way, saying that she never went after Weili specifically.

“I wasn’t talking about Weili personally or specifically her. I was literally just referencing a documentary, ‘The Other Dream Team,’ and so that’s kind of the media’s job, to kind of make things bigger than what they are or twist things out of control,” Namajunas explained. “I didn’t see (people call me racist) at all, but I don’t know. I don’t know why that would be confused for that at all. I never said anything about China or her culture or anything like that.”

Thug Rose Down To Fight The Boogeywoman Again

Prior to this fight, the nemesis to Rose Namajunas, Joanna Jedrzejczyk proclaimed that she was ready to return for the first time since her incredible fight with Weili Zhang. She made it clear that she was gunning for the winner of this weekend’s title fight.

Although Rose already has two fairly decisive wins over the former champ, she is not opposed to fighting Joanna again. Furthermore, she holds no ill will towards her former opponent.

“I’m always motivated to fight the Boogey. That would always excite me,” Namajunas said with a smile. “I love her man. I wouldn’t be the person I am today if it wasn’t for her. I love all my opponents, they always bring out the best in me and I learn a lot from them. So yeah, nothing but love for Joanna, nothing but love for Weili, or Andrade, or all those girls. They can all get some love.”

Who do you see winning between Weili Zhang and Rose Namajunas? Do you want to see the winner face off against Joanna Jedrzejczyk again?