Max Rohskopf’s stint in the UFC didn’t last long.

The previously undefeated lightweight made his promotional debut on short notice when he stepped in to face Austin Hubbard at UFC on ESPN 11 back in June.

Rohskopf Quit On The Stool Against Hubbard

Despite a promising start, Rohskopf started to get outclassed which resulted in him wanting to quit on the stool following the second round. However, head coach Robert Drysdale had other ideas and believed his fighter had what it took to keep fighting.

Rohskopf, however, was done and after continually pleading to end the fight, the referee eventually stopped it when he didn’t get off his stool. The moment led to a lot of controversy and criticism, and was arguably the biggest talking point of the night, though he would later defend Drysdale for his actions.

Unfortunately, it also led to the end of his UFC career as according to MMA Fighting, he was released by the promotion recently.

That, despite the fact that UFC president Dana White defended Rohskopf’s decision to quit during the post-fight press conference that night.

“You should absolutely be able to quit. I know that it’s frowned upon, but guess what? Anybody that would talk (expletive) about you quitting isn’t in there fighting,” White said. “It’s real easy to be a critic. With what these kids do, this is a whole ‘nother level, man. … When you get here, this is a whole different level, man.” “He’s gotta get up tomorrow and look himself in the mirror and figure out who he is and what he wants to do. There is no shame in getting here and finding out that you’re not it. There’s no shame in that at all. He gave it a shot, didn’t work out. Anybody who would try to ridicule a kid like that, (expletive) you. Come try it. Come try and do what he did tonight. Very few people can do it.”

The good news, however, is that Rohskopf is just 25 and could easily return to the UFC in a couple of years with a few wins outside the promotion.