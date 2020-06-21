Max Rohskopf had his UFC debut last night at UFC Vegas 3 against Austin Hubbard. During the match, Rohskopf asked his corner to stop the fight around 20 times and they wouldn’t do it. He told them to call it, and that he didn’t want to continue. Yet, they continued to try and fire him up in hopes that he would go on. Max eventually told officials that he no longer wanted to continue, and the fight was called off. Fans across the globe seem to be in support of Max and his decision to bow out gracefully. And, it looks like UFC President Dana White with defending Max and his choice.

Rohskopf vs Hubbard

Rohskopf accepted the fight on 5 days’ notice. Opening the bout, Rohskopf found his range early and was living up to expectations. Sadly, the second round looked a bit murkier. Rohskopf had fatigue and turmoil written all over his face at the end of the round. Sitting on the stool, he told his cornerman Robert Drysdale ”I don’t have it”, before signaling to referee Mar Smith that he didn’t want to continue the fight.

Inside the corner of Max Rohskopf before the fight is called off at #UFCVegas3 pic.twitter.com/hZrfnaMObt — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 20, 2020

Dana White on Max Rohskopf

While his corner tried to talk him out of quitting, Max continued with his choice. Fans on social media showed their support for Rohskopf. Especially after seeing bad corner work in the past when fighters should be protected. Dana White spoke to the media in support of Max and his decision.

“You should absolutely be able to quit. I know that it’s frowned upon, but guess what? Anybody that would talk (expletive) about you quitting isn’t in there fighting,” said Dana. ” It’s real easy to be a critic. With what these kids do, this is a whole ‘nother level, man. … When you get here, this is a whole different level, man.” “He’s gotta get up tomorrow and look himself in the mirror and figure out who he is and what he wants to do. There is no shame in getting here and finding out that you’re not it,” continued White. There’s no shame in that at all. He gave it a shot, didn’t work out. Anybody who would try to ridicule a kid like that, (expletive) you. Come try it. Come try and do what he did tonight. Very few people can do it.”

Going Forward

At the moment, there’s no official word on whether or not Max will continue his fighting career. If he decides to continue, it seems like he’ll more than likely have the support of the UFC. As far as the cornermen go, the jury is out on if they will remain as well.