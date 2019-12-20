Robert Whittaker vs Jared Cannonier Set For UFC 248!

Robert Whittaker vs Jared Cannonier Is Official For March

It seems like Robert Whittaker will be making his return to action after losing his middleweight title. He will be taking on Jared Cannonier at UFC 248 in March.

Whittaker lost his Middleweight strap to Israel Adesanya at UFC 243 in October. To that point, he had been on a nine fight win streak, with victories over the likes of Yoel Romero and Jacare Souza. However that came to an end in the second round of his bout with Adesanya, who finished him via strikes.

Since then, there has been some discussion as to who Whittaker would face in his return. At first, it seemed that he would be facing off against Darren Till in London. However, according to an announcement from the UFC, “The Reaper” will be fighting Jared Cannonier at UFC 248, on March 7th, in Las Vegas.

Standing across from Whittaker is a tough opponent, in Cannonier. Since making the move to middleweight, he has won three straight, including a victory over Anderson Silva. Furthermore, he has finished all three of his opponents at 185lb.

This is an important fight for both men. Robert Whittaker is looking to rebound from his latest setback, and a win here keeps him in the title picture. On the other hand, Cannonier has been campaigning for his shot at the title, and if he finds success in this bout, that is likely what he will get.

Robert Whittaker vs Jared Cannonier is added to UFC 248, which features a strawweight title fight between Weili Zhang and Joanna Jedrzejczyk. Additionally, there are talks of another title fight being added to the card,