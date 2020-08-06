Some people expected Robert Whittaker to sit out and wait for a title shot. Now he opens up about why he chose to take another fight instead of waiting for his shot.

Following the loss of his middleweight title, Whittaker took some time off. However he then rebounded with a smart victory over Darren Till, which kept his spot as one of the top contenders in the division. New champ Israel Adesanya is set to defend his strap against Paulo Costa, but the expectation was that Rob may try to wait for that bout to happen, and try to get another title shot. Yet he instead decided to take another fight, against Jared Cannonier.

Robert Whittaker Is Better Than Jared Cannonier Everywhere

Ahead of this contest, Robert Whittaker is fairly confident in his chances. Speaking with SirusXM, he was complimentary to his opponent. However he says that he is better than Jared Cannonier at every facet of the game.

“He’s a dangerous guy, like very dangerous,” Whittaker said. “He’s got knockout power. He’s tough, he’s relentless. He goes forward, just pressures you and beats you up. That’s just his thing, he’s a real big bully fighter, but he’s resilient to all other angles. You take him down, he gets back up. You try to bang with him, and he out-toughs you, and he’s got heavy leather. “I guess where I stand on the matter, is that I just think I’m better than him across the board,” Whittaker continued. “I think I’m better striking, I think I’m faster, I think I can move faster. I think if I wanted to take it to the ground, I can mix that in and make it a terrible night for him. I am tough enough, and I have the cardio to go the entire distance, to drag it out, to make it a war of attrition with him. I think I can take this fight to a place that will make him very, very uncomfortable.”

As for why he took the fight, Robert Whittaker is pretty straightforward. He says that he wanted to stay busy while he is healthy. Not only that, but he says he might as well take the fight, since he has nothing else going on in October.

“I’m done waiting,” Whittaker explained. “I’m done having such long periods of time before fights. I’m in this game, of course for one, it’s my trade. It’s what I do to make a living, and to be honest it’s not a bad job. And two, I enjoy fighting. That’s what I enjoy doing. I’m good right now, I’m healthy like, why shouldn’t I fight again? I have nothing planned for October. “Right now October’s pretty free. I looked at my agenda and I’ve got a spot for him.”

