Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa have been on a collision course for quite some time. After beating Yoel Romero, the Brazilian looked to fight the newly crowned champion who had just knocked out the former champion Robert Whittaker. Unfortunately, Costa suffered a biceps injury that seemingly destroyed all hopes of the fight happening in 2019 and Yoel Romero got a shot a the title.

Adesanya would go on to defeat Romero in a lackluster performance and fighting Costa seemed like the next probable step.

After months of silence concerning that fight, it was reported by Combate’s Marcelo Barone that the fight was scheduled for UFC 253 on September 19.

Ultimate sends Israel Adesanya vs. Paulo Borrachinha to UFC 253, September 19th | combat | Globoesporte – Determination with @marbarone

Ultimate encaminha Israel Adesanya x Paulo Borrachinha para o UFC 253, dia 19 de setembro | combate | Globoesporte – Apuração com @marbarone https://t.co/953NBWOVA1 — Raphael Marinho (@raphamarinho) July 18, 2020

Paulo Costa didn’t wait to express himself on twitter regarding the news.

The fight is on folks! In September I ll bring the Show up

The fight is on folks!

In September I ll bring the Show up — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) July 18, 2020

The Brazilian finally gets a shot a the middleweight title in September. This shock between two undefeated fighters will surely get the attention of the entire MMA community.