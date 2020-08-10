On August 29th, Neil Magny was expecting to face off against Geoff Neal. However that opponent has now changed to Robbie Lawler, after Neal was forced into the hospital for several days.

Things have been hectic in the world over the last few months, and Geoff Neal was not spared any sympathy. The welterweight contender was looking forward to his clash with Neil Magny later this month, but as he explained in a recent Instagram post, he will not be making the walk to the Octagon. Apparently, Neal was forced to stay in the ICU for a week, hooked up to dialysis, after some sort of major health incident nearly took his life.

“These past few week have been crazy, and that’s putting it lightly. It’s really hard to try to find an eloquent way to say “I almost died.” So screw it.. I almost died…. This really put alot of things into perspective for me. Never did I ever think I would be hooked up to a dialysis machine before my 30s. Everything was going well for me. Was training everyday, making money at work, just signed a contract for a huge fight, then BOOM, life hit me with a check hook. I’m just glad to be home after having to spend 1 week in the ICU. Stay healthy out there y’all and listen to your body at all times. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾”

Robbie Lawler Steps Up On Short Notice

As unfortunate as this is, the question then remained: who would fight Neil Magny on August 29th? Few would expect that former welterweight champion and God of Violence, Robbie Lawler would be the one to step up on short notice for the fight. What was initially little more than rumor became verified, after Magny posted about the fight, himself.

Obviously it was unfortunate that Geoff Neal was hospitalized under the situation that he is in, and MiddleEasy wishes him a speedy recovery. However having Robbie Lawler take this fight on short notice certainly works as a consolation prize. It is going to fascinating to see how these two stack up against each other.