Geoff Neal will finally get a ranked opponent.

As per ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, a welterweight bout between Neal and Neil Magny is reportedly in the works for the UFC’s upcoming August 29th event.

The contracts are not signed as of yet.

“Contracts not signed, but Geoff Neal (@handzofsteelmma) vs. Neil Magny (@NeilMagny) is in the works for 8/29 per sources. Magny has 16 wins as a UFC welterweight. Neal is on a rocket ship to the title at 5-0, with four stoppages. This is a big one.”

Neal Finally Gets Ranked Opponent

Neal hasn’t competed since a first-round TKO win over Mike Perry at UFC 245 back in November. He is undefeated in the UFC, going 5-0 with the promotion thus far with four of them coming by way of knockout.

Currently ranked No. 10, he notably expressed his frustration last month at not being able to land a ranked opponent, especially as all the fighters above him are supposedly declining to face him.

And while Magny is a ranked opponent, he is ranked below Neal at No. 14. Regardless, Neal won’t be complaining as he will at least have an opponent soon.

Magny, meanwhile, is on a two-fight winning streak and has looked impressive since returning to action earlier this year following his troubles with the United States Anti-Doping Agency. He holds unanimous decision victories over Li Jingliang and Anthony Rocco Martin in 2020 so far.