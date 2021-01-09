UFC’s Irwin Rivera Is Currently Held At A Mental Health Facility, His Sister Issues Statement

Irwin Rivera’s case deepens. The UFC bantamweight contender is currently held at a mental health facility following his alleged murder attempt on his two sisters. His family is coming to his defense in the wake of these accusations.

Yesterday, Irwin Rivera was officially charged with two counts of first-degree murder. Rivera was arrested in West Palm Beach, Florida on Thursday and admitted to killing his two sisters in their sleep with a knife. A troubling part of the report was that Rivera claimed a higher power ordered him to commit the murders. Since then he’s been transferred to a mental health facility and many of his family members hinted at the fact that Rivera was mentally unstable in the days prior to the incident.

His sisters Lezlye and Kelz have made a speedy recovery after being rushed to the hospital and Lezlye issued a statement on Facebook in support of her brother.

“me and kelz are fine n well so we just wanna clear the air n let it be known that this is not about us! We love our brother to the fullest and anyone that knows us n our family knows exactly how much we all LOVE and mean to eachother and knows jst how close we as a family are , all we wish is for him to get the professional mental help he so desperately needs. This past weekend my brother hasn’t been acting like himself . Not sleeping or talking like himself and completely just losing interest in his training, which we all know is what he lives to do. This concerned me and had me jump on the next airplane ASAP n go check up on him. Unfortunately his mental stage was worse then we could of imagined and before we could help him he completely broke. This is not easy for me or my family but I ask to pleeeeesse keep MY BROTHER in your prayers , pray he can stabilize and come back to us bc sometime withing the past 24hours his mentality has been completely corrupted into something unrecognizable. Again we LOVE OUR BROTHER and are 100% here to support him n try n get him this help he so desperately needs!”

Their mother Susana Campo, spoke to the Mexican newspaper Milenio, stating that her son was not himself.

“My son lost his memory and something evil took over him a few days ago. His mind was blocked. He wasn’t himself.”

She also added that the weekend before the incident, Irwin started acting differently. He didn’t sleep, didn’t talk like he used to, and lost all interest in his training.

According to MMAFighting, the UFC was made aware of Rivera’s mental health struggles and has put his career on hold until further notice.