UFC’s Irwin Rivera Facing First-Degree Murder Charges of His Sisters in Florida

UFC bantamweight Irwin Rivera has been arrested and charged with multiple first-degree murder charges. Rivera has been arrested and jailed on Thursday in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Irwin Rivera Police Reports

The Boynton Beach Police Department told ESPN that Rivera is being accused of stabbing his two sisters. According to the report, Rivera admitted to killing his sisters in their sleep with a brass knife. He reasoned that a higher power told him to do so.

“Boynton Beach police officers found two women — one age 22 and the other age 33 — with multiple stab wounds after being called to a residence, per the incident report. The younger woman had wounds in her back, head and arm. The older had wounds on her back, face, arms and hands. Both were alive and were rushed to a hospital. One of the sisters told police that they were staying with their brother, Rivera, in one of his spare rooms and they awoke to Rivera repeatedly stabbing them with a knife, according to the report,” wrote ESPN. Eric Kowal of MyMMANews first broke the news, obtained the police record which shows horrifying details. https://twitter.com/MyMMANews/status/1347292308606242817?re

Struggles With Mental Health

Further reports suggest that Rivera battles with mental health issues. Per the UFC, a report was given to MMA Fighting in regards to the promotion being made aware of his mental health issues. And, that his fighting career will be put on hold until the rest of the case plays out.

“UFC is aware of the recent incident involving Irwin Rivera and subsequently received information from his management that he has been exhibiting behavior consistent with mental health issues,” the UFC statement read. “The allegations are extremely troubling and the organization is currently gathering additional information. The investigation is ongoing and any potential next steps including disciplinary action or medical attention will be determined upon the conclusion. Furthermore, UFC has informed Rivera’s management that he will not be offered a bout at this time,” per MMA Fighting.

Rivera last fought against Andre Ewell and suffered a split-decision loss back in September of 2020.

Currently, he is 1-2 in the promotion.